Published November 12, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

As the team prepares for a Week 10 showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are still unsure about their star running back’s availability. Per Ed Werder of ESPN, Ezekiel Elliott, who has been dealing with a knee injury, will be evaluated in pregame warmups before a final decision is made about whether he will play.

The former All-Pro running back has not played since Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. However, should the affectionately nicknamed Zeke miss Sunday’s action, running back Tony Pollard stands to carry most of the workload out of the backfield against a Packers defense that has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to opposing offenses in the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Reference. Pollard was excellent in relief of the injured Zeke against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, logging 147 total yards and a touchdown as the primary ball carrier.

While the Zeke injury situation may come down to the wire, the Cowboys promoted running back Quadree Ollison from the practice squad on Saturday, per Todd Archer of ESPN. If nothing else, this roster move hints that the team is preparing for the potential absence of Elliott, a player who has tallied 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns when healthy in 2022.

Sunday’s contest will be an especially meaningful one for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who earned a Super Bowl title during his 13-year tenure as the Packers head coach from 2006 to 2018. A healthy Elliott would go a long way in helping McCarthy secure a victory against his former team. As such, all eyes will be on the Cowboys before kickoff on Sunday. Will Ezekiel Elliott suit up in Week 10?