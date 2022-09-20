Ezekiel Elliott reveals special skill that sets Micah Parsons apart

The Dallas Cowboys surprised a lot of people on Sunday when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. Despite playing without their quarterback, Dak Prescott, the offense did just enough to get the win. But it was the Cowboys defense that led the way. They sacked Bengals QB Joe Burrow six times, two of which came at the hands of Micah Parsons.

On Tuesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott joined NFL Live on ESPN. While on the show, he was asked about Parsons and what sets him apart from other players.

.@EzekielElliott joined NFL Live to talk all things Cowboys 🤠 pic.twitter.com/7g2qNupdys — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 20, 2022

“He’s not only 250 (pounds), he’s a 4.3. He’s a legit 4.3 guy… He’s probably one of the best get-offs on the team. You take that and combine it with his wrestling background, I think that definitely helps him rush… He’s definitely a nightmare for those guys that we gotta play,” Elliott said of Parsons.

Parsons did not wrestle in high school. But he was a standout youth and middle school wrestler and spent a lot of time watching the Penn State wrestling team.

The techniques he learned appear to have made a difference in his ability to shed blocks. Micah Parsons as a rookie set the league on fire last season. He finished with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was named a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. Parsons also won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year to T.J. Watt.

Parsons is off to a blistering start in his sophomore campaign. He racked up two sacks in each of the first two Cowboys games. Dallas faces the surprising 2-0 New York Giants Sunday night.