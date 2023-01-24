Ezekiel Elliott wants to stay and help the Dallas Cowboys compete, and he is reportedly willing to do anything to make that happen–even if it means taking a pay cut.

Elliott’s future with the team has been a major talking point around NFL circles, especially since his $10.9 million salary and its financial cap hit could prove detrimental to the team. Over the next four seasons, he is actually owed $42.9 million in base salary and has cap hits of $54.74 million.

Considering Elliott’s salary, it might be difficult for the Cowboys to make any move. Tony Pollard is due for a new contract, and it’s clear Dallas needs to bolster the roster to get them over that playoff hump after their latest defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Interestingly, Elliott is said to be open to restructuring his contract to stay in Dallas and keep the team’s financial flexibility to strengthen the roster, per Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News.

“The running back is willing to accept a pay cut this offseason, recognizing that a reduced salary can better fit him into the franchise’s plans, a person familiar with Elliott’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News on Monday afternoon,” Gehlken wrote.

It remains to be seen if Ezekiel Elliott will actually do it, though he did share his desire to stay with the team after their postseason exit after the loss to the 49ers.

If Elliott ends up taking a pay cut, the Cowboys will certainly have an easier time navigating the Tony Pollard’s new deal. It could also open up more opportunities for the Cowboys to improve the team.

For now, however, the Dallas faithful can only wait and see what Elliott and the Cowboys will do this offseason.