Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up the cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship.

Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and went on to be a key piece of their special teams for four seasons before playing 15 games for the Dolphins in 2020. He failed to make the Bengals roster last season then was cut by the Raiders in March and hasn’t managed to find a new home since then.

Frazier made the announcement on social media with a heartfelt statement. Via Pro Football Talk:

“As I approach getting ready for my seventh training camp, I realize that something is missing,” Frazier wrote on social media. “Something isn’t the same. These last six years has been a rollercoaster. From a kid with one offer to Central Michigan to being a core player on America’s Team, the Cowboys, I have no regrets. Many people know me as a core special teams player and some know me as a guy who dealt with a lot of injuries, but it’s time to change that narrative. No longer will people just identify me as a football player. Football is something that I played, but it doesn’t define me as a person. I’m a man of God, a husband, a father and an entrepreneur. With that being said, today I’ll be walking away from the game I played for the last 20 years to pursue my entrepreneur journey and make a real difference in our community.”

27 is certainly young to retire. But, after leaving the Cowboys, it hasn’t been too easy for Frazier to find another team where he can make an impact and find consistent playing time.

As he mentioned, it was just a blessing. Not, Kavon Frazier will move onto his next journey.