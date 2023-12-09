It'll be a showdown between MVP candidates and NFC contenders when Dak Prescott and the Cowboys face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on SNF

It's very possible that the NFL MVP race may have never been so wide open as we enter week 14 of the regular season. The way I see it, there are at least a dozen guys who still could find themselves in the MVP discussion depending on how the last month of the season plays out. Any head to head matchup between candidates will carry double the weight, which is why Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is so intriguing.

Now sure, given the rivalry between Dallas and Philadelphia, and considering that these are two of the three best teams in the NFC, there would still be plenty to be excited about heading into this one. But then when you start to think about the Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts matchup, and how if either one of these two quarterbacks has a big game in a win it's likely that their MVP odds will shoot up, that adds another layer to this juicy matchup.

In their first meeting of the season, both Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts put forth MVP caliber performances. Prescott went 29-44 for 374 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hurts was 17-23 for 203 yards, 2 touchdowns, he added a touchdown on the ground for good measure, and of course, the most important stat, he came away with the win. The raw numbers indicated Prescott had the better game, and that's the case for the entire season when you measure Prescott vs. Hurts. In fact, it's pretty easy to make the case that Dak Prescott has the best statistical resume in the league. And that's a case that Dak's Cowboys teammates are ready to make for him.

“I haven't been in any game like this where you know it's been this close and two of the MVP front-runners,” Dallas safety Jayron Kearse said, per Adam Schulz of Sports Illustrated. “Hurts has the name, but the film these last couple weeks it all points towards Dak. So, we have the good guy on our side.”

Since losing to Philadelphia back on November 5th, Dallas has responded with a perfect 4-0 record, and Dak Prescott has been lights out. In those four games, Prescott has tossed 13 touchdowns to only 1 interception and has thrown for 305 yards per game. The problem here is that none of those games have come against a serious Super Bowl contender.

As the defending NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles meet that criteria, so if Dak can perform at the level he did against Philadelphia a month ago again on Sunday Night Football, all of the Monday Morning Quarterbacks will likely be talking about how now the MVP is Dak Prescott's to lose.