When thinking about the Dallas Cowboys top two offensive weapons, one would have to think they are quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Both players are in the midst of negotiations for contract extensions with Lamb in the midst of a 10-day holdout while Prescott is at practice and even spoke to the media about his teammate and his thoughts on the matter.

Both Cowboys stars put on an impeccable season together, which would have some fans believe that deals could have been done by now since Prescott and Lamb make up most of the offensive production. Prescott would reveal to the media that when speaking with Lamb, the receiver wants to get back out there and he is “hoping this thing gets done for him” according to ESPN.

“I know he shared with me he's wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well,” Prescott said. “Hopefully we'll get him back sooner than later. But I know he's grinding and working and ready to get back to work.”

Prescott dealing with Cowboys negotiations like Lamb

Prescott is in the same boat as he said where looking at the other quarterbacks in the league that have had huge deals this offseason like Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, and Jordan Love, one would think that he deserves it as well. The 31-year old would even talk about the “brotherhood” of the NFL and how he has to be cautious of any deal he takes.

“I'm a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There's ways to make everything work for both ways. That's in that sense it's always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Possible changes for the Cowboys coming soon

Last season, Prescott threw for 4,516 yards to go along with 36 touchdowns nine interceptions which brought him to be a finalist for league MVP. His favorite target was no doubt Lamb who caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards to add on to 12 touchdowns, recording his best season yet in his fourth year in the NFL with the Cowboys.

“I've never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now,” Prescott said. “That's why I said I have an agent that I'm confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.”

Dallas can't use the franchise tag on Prescott, meaning if they don't reach a deal, he would hit the open market in the offseason since he's in his final year of his contract. However, he has one final season to prove his worth as they look to build off of a relatively impressive year where they went 12-5 which won them the NFC East but they were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.

The Cowboys open up the upcoming season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 8.