‘I want to be the greatest’: Micah Parsons’ bold declaration ahead of second season with Cowboys

After a breakthrough debut campaign that saw him earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons will have a lot of pressure entering Year 2. As it turns out, however, there’s no bigger pressure than that coming from himself.

At this point in his career, Parsons has already set his goals for himself. And he wasn’t shy about staking his claim (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic):

“Last year, I was trying to find myself,” Parsons said. “This year, I know exactly who I need to be.”

Being one of the best young defensive players in the entire league is not enough for the 23-year-old. In his mind, Parsons feels that he is capable of being the best player in the NFL:

“The best player in the league,” he said. “… I’m not talking about the best defensive player. I want to be like, the greatest. That’s the type of mindset I have and the confidence that I have.”

One thing you cannot fault Parsons for is a lack of confidence. The former Penn State standout is well aware of how much talent he holds, and he also knows that he is capable of becoming much better than he is today.

The good news for Parsons is that he will get a chance to go up against the GOAT when the Cowboys open their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. You can be sure that the young Cowboys star will have his sights set on the great Tom Brady.

Last season, when Parsons faced Brady on the field, the Cowboys linebacker was not able to sack TB. That game has stuck on Parsons’ mind:

“I would say that was probably my worst game last year,” Parsons said. “Obviously I was young. I just kind of know the game a little bit better. I think each year you just learn the game a little bit more, understand situations, the conditioning aspect, just the full all-around football aspects.”

Micah Parsons will get an opportunity to make amends on Sunday. After all, there’s no better way to improve your status in the league than by taking down the GOAT himself.