Jalen Tolbert carried with him to the NFL the expectation that he would rise to the occasion right in his very first season in the league with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the wide receiver failed to put together a memorable rookie campaign in the pros, and that's something he would love to completely move on from by having a breakout season this year.

The second-year Cowboys wideout was candid when he spoke about what held him back from performing to the level he was expected to in 2022.

“I was thinking a lot more than I should be thinking,” Tolbert said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Instead of just going out there and being myself. Speed and everything is a strong point of mine, so being able to go out there and threaten (defensive backs) vertically with my speed and selling routes. Sometimes I was timid running routes and wasn’t really myself in a way.”

Tolbert appeared in only eight games (with just a start) for the Cowboys last season and recorded 12 receiving yards on two receptions and three targets. He barely existed as a viable option downfield for Dallas.

He will be challenged anew this coming season to carve out a significant role on the Cowboys' offense which currently features the likes of Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. For Tolbert, it's all about taking full advantage of any opportunity he can get. One good game could be all it takes for him to become a trusted option for Dallas' passing attack that averaged 223.1 yards per game in 2022.