The Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams for a huge NFC battle on Sunday. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Cowboys prediction.

The Los Angeles Rams are (3-4) on the season after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their last game. The Rams had a 17-10 lead heading into the 4th quarter but were held scoreless and allowed two scores to fall 24-17. This is a huge game for the former Super Bowl champs. Their schedule gets tougher with the Seahawks, Browns, and Ravens ahead.

The Cowboys are coming off a close win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago 20-17. They improved to (4-2) and look great heading into this matchup. Dallas are hoping to win their first game against the NFC West this year after their only two losses came against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. A win on Sunday would set them up nicely for a battle with the Philadelphia Eagles a week from now.

Here are the Rams-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Cowboys Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-104)

Under: 45.5 (-118)

How to Watch Rams vs. Cowboys Week 8

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Matt Stafford is throwing the ball well at this point in his career. He's fifth in passing yards at 1,908 and has four elite weapons to throw too. With Cooper Kupp back, he and Paku Nacua form one of the best duos in the NFL. Nacua has 752 yards on the season already and is doing exactly what Kupp did a few years ago when he won the Triple Crown. Tyler Higbee and Tutu Atwell have been playing well also, combining for 47 catches on the season.

With Kyren Williams on the IR, that allows Darrell Henderson Jr. to get back into the mix. He ran the ball 18 times and scored his first touchdown since last season in the loss against the Steelers. Henderson Jr. was utilized a lot before his injury last year and it seems as if he may find that consistency once again. The Rams have a talented team who can compete with anyone in the NFL.

They can cover this spread if they play mistake-free football and take advantage of the poor Cowboys' secondary.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas defense is legit, we all know that. However, since losing Trevon Diggs, they have yet to make that same statement they made in the first two weeks allowing just 10 points. The defensive play will be the reason why the Cowboys cover this spread or not. It starts with Micah Parsons. The Defensive Player of the Year favorite, according to FanDuel, needs to have a major game. The more he pressures Stafford will benefit the secondary. This has the makings of being a low-scoring game with the dominance coming from both teams' defensive lines.

Another major key is to not let Aaron Donald do to Dak Prescott, what the Cowboys are hoping Parsons does to Stafford. Two of the best defensive players in the game will showcase their skills against each other on Sunday. Donald has been one of the best DT's of all time and he is a major threat every game. The Cowboys need to gameplan around him and not let him get to Dak. Every drive is important as this should be a close game.

Final Rams-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

This game has a lot of implications. Both teams need this win. The Cowboys have a 10-game win streak at home and I expect them to win this game in front of their home crowd. Dallas is (4-2) ATS and the Rams are (4-2-1) ATS.

Final Rams-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -6.5 (-105)