Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has doubled down on his stance on the Zack Martin holdout situation while simultaneously putting praise onto another star Cowboys player, linebacker Micah Parsons.

When Jones was asked what would need to be done to for the holdout to resolved with their star guard, Jones held firm on his belief that players should honor their contracts, saying, “Nothing. He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp. There’s no resolution. There are a lot of consequences if he doesn’t. … He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years. It’s just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen,” per Jon Manchota of The Athletic.

Jerry Jones naturally knows the Martin has been well paid given that the Cowboys made him the highest paid guard in NFL history in 2018 when they signed him to a six-year, $84 million contract. The 6x first team All-Pro Martin has definitely earned every penny of his contract, but since his deal has not expired, Jones feels no need to give him a new contract right away.

Jones elaborated further suggesting that the team also needs to save money for Micah Parsons, saying, “We’ve had talks. We’ll play it day by day. We’ve got a guy out here, (Micah) Parsons, who's going to need a little money,” per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While Parsons is only entering his third year, the Cowboys likely will have to pay him big money in the next year or two. Parsons has already made first team All-Pro in both of his first two seasons. Parsons has already established himself as one of the best players in the league and will certainly earn a big contract as well.