Fat Joe, the renowned rapper, recently opened up about his past feud with 50 Cent and how it surprisingly boosted his image in the hip-hop world. In a candid interview with Cam Capone News, Fat Joe shared that he harbors no ill feelings towards the G-Unit mogul now and, in hindsight, acknowledges the positive impact the beef had on his reputation, HipHopDx reports.

According to Fat Joe, 50 Cent targeted him due to his association with Ja Rule, believing that it gave him a sense of strength. The feud was marked by lyrical sparring, with both artists exchanging disses in tracks like “Piggy Bank” and “My FoFo.” Tensions escalated to the point where their respective crews almost came to blows backstage at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

The New York rapper, known for his intimidating persona, revealed that the beef played into his advantage. He mentioned that people already feared him and the Terror Squad, attributing the shock and awe effect to 50 Cent's aggressive approach. “So for [50 Cent] talking about Fat Joe in the same city … the funeral homes was making bids,” said Fat Joe.

The intense feud had potential to escalate into violence due to their reputations, but thankfully, they squashed it after Chris Lighty's tragic passing in 2012.

Fat Joe expressed gratitude for resolving the issues, emphasizing that they are now “the best of friends.” Looking back, he acknowledged that it was a tense moment and compared it to a “suicide mission.” Today, he remains appreciative of how the feud ultimately influenced the way people perceived him in the hip-hop community.

The candid interview shed light on the complexities of rap feuds and how they can impact an artist's image and career trajectory.