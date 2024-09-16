The Dallas Cowboys suffered a humiliating 44-19 defeat on their home field at AT&T Stadium this afternoon, falling to the New Orleans Saints and bringing their record to 1-1. After the game, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones didn’t hold back in his critique of the team's performance in front of their home crowd.

Jones expressed his disappointment with the outcome but remained optimistic, noting that the 2024 season is still young, with only two games played, and there's plenty of time for the team to turn things around.

“This is early, very very early,” Jones stated after the game, per Audacy.com. “And we certainly didn’t see it coming. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of room for improvement here.”

When asked what disappointed him the most, Jones responded that the poor performance by the Dallas linebackers was particularly caught his attention.

“I think that fundamentally, their outside runs were the thing that got my attention the most,” Jones said. “They were seemingly blowing off our linebackers and not getting the inside pursuit, and with that, I'd say that in a nutshell. But that's not really what this is about, what this is about is that it's early. The big lesson here is that you can get to thinking you have it figured out way too early in the game.

We're 1-1, and we've got to learn from what they experienced out there today.”

When asked why Saints QB Derek Carr had such an easy time against the Cowboys' defense, Jones acknowledged Carr's mobility, noting that his ability to run created challenges for the defense throughout the afternoon.

“Well, I think that he was throwing the ball quick, but he had the benefit against us today of a heck of a running game. When you ru the ball like he was running the ball, especially with a quick release, you can have an effective passing game. It wasn't just a quarter, it worked for several quarters.

“Extraordinary disappointing,” he continued. “Extraordinarly disappointed for our fans. We will correct this. We will improve from where we played out there today.”

Jerry Jones was visibly upset with the Cowboys during their loss

Cameras would capture the visibly disappointed Jones making his way to the Cowboys' locker room before he began his postgame remarks:

Jones's frustration is understandable, especially after his team surrendered a franchise record of 35 points in the first half. In fact, Jones went viral on social media as he let out a visible “Damn!” while sitting in his suite:

The Cowboys will take on the visiting Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at AT&T Stadium next Sunday afternoon.