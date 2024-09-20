As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, many fans are wondering what the former's backfield would look like with Derrick Henry in it. However, Jerry Jones doesn't have those thoughts and is more than content with Dallas' rushing options.

Jones seemed a bit surprised that fans and pundits would question the run game. He went as far to say that the Cowboys aren't looking for running back help, via 105.3 The Fan, h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I must tell you, this is a little bit of a first for me, because I've never seen such made of our position and what we're doing at the position, running back this year,” Jones said. “Not having done this or not having done that at running back.”

“Both of these guys (Henry and Elliott) came out at the same time,” Jones continued. “We've got a pretty good contemporary of our competition this week in Zeke Elliott. I'm pleased with what Zeke is doing.”

“Running back is just not on our radar as far as an area of interest,” Jones concluded.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Henry alone has run for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Cowboys as a whole have 170 yards. Week 3 will give Dallas an opportunity to prove Jerry Jones' faith correct. But another strong game on the ground should only send more questions Jones' way.

State of Cowboys' running back room

Jones was non-committal on whether Dalvin Cook would make his Cowboys debut in Week 3. His addition will another another element in the backfield, although it'd be hard to expect his early Minnesota Vikings production. Cook would shake things up, but without him, Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Duece Vaughn would once again be asked to lead the backfield.

Elliott was the runner Jones called out by name, perhaps due to their rich history. However, he has just 56 rushing yards through Week 2. The same goes for Rico Dowdle, who many expected a breakout from. They both have a touchdown run while Vaughn has gained just 15 scoreless yards.

Coming off of their brutal loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys need a spark offensively. However, Jones doesn't think he needs to add from outside the organization at running back. His trust will be put on the line against the Ravens.