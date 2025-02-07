The Dallas Cowboys are in for an interesting offseason. Dallas had a rough 2024 season, finishing 7-10 thanks in part to Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. Cowboys fans were critical of the team's lack of big offseason moves before the 2024 season, which may cause Dallas to be more active this offseason. However, one position where they don't need to add talent is at quarterback.

Browns QB Jameis Winston asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones an interesting hypothetical question at NFL Honors.

Winston asked Jones what he would do with a quarterback who committed to throwing 10 or fewer interceptions, and winning the Super Bowl, otherwise they would agree to void their contract. Jones gave a reasonable answer focused on the turnovers.

“You know enough quarterback to know that if you've got those turnovers, then you don't want to having to try to work out a way to win. If you're throwing all of those interceptions,” Jones said. “Most important thing about a quarterback is not the big plays, it's not making the bad plays.”

Of course, this is the perfect question for Winston to ask since he has historically been a turnover machine. He famously threw for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 2019.

Winston also complimented Jones both at the beginning and end of the interview. He called Jones “the greatest owner of all time.” Jones returned the compliments with one of his own.

“I'm a fan of yours,” Jones responded before shaking Winston's hand.

Jones may be a fan of Winston, but it sounds like he wouldn't sign the turnover-prone QB to a contract with the Cowboys.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons claims Giants ‘lied' about drafting him

Jerry Jones' interaction with Jameis Winston was not the only Cowboys nugget from 2025 NFL Honors.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dropped a hot take about one team that lied to him during the pre-draft process.

Parsons claims that the New York Giants said they would pick him if he fell to their pick. Instead, they drafted WR Kadarius Toney.

“Nah, bro, [the New York Giants] lied to me,” Parsons said. “People don't know this. They told me if I fell to 11, that they was going to pick me. That's why I punish the Giants every time. It's personal with them.”

Cowboys fans must love hearing that Parsons has even more reasons to hate on the Giants. This mistake by New York is even more hilarious because the Giants got absolutely nothing from Toney.

Toney logged a total of 41 receptions for 420 yards and zero touchdowns during his time in New York. He was then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parsons was lucky that he ended up in Dallas instead of New York.