In a stunning turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys experienced a devastating setback in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. They absorbed a resounding 31-10 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The unraveling of the Cowboys' success from the previous week against the Philadelphia Eagles was marked by a series of issues and an overall failure to capitalize on crucial opportunities. As the team strives to rebound, it becomes imperative to pinpoint the key individuals most responsible for this disheartening loss.

Week 15 Loss

The Cowboys squandered all the positive momentum garnered from their Week 14 triumph over the Eagles. They found themselves on the wrong end of a disastrous result against the Bills. Throughout the game, the Dallas defense struggled to contain the relentless push from the Buffalo offensive line. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott encountered significant challenges in generating momentum with the Cowboys' offense. The team's comprehensive struggles on Sunday afternoon left them with an insurmountable 18-point deficit at halftime. It's a chasm they failed to bridge in the second half.

This defeat dealt a severe blow to the Cowboys' aspirations of securing the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. It even halted their march towards clinching the NFC East division. With their record now standing at 10-4, Dallas must pin its hopes on the Seattle Seahawks to emerge victorious against the Eagles on Monday night. That would restore equilibrium and keep their ambitions to top the conference alive.

Here we will look at the Dallas Cowboys who are most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Dak Prescott

The high-flying Cowboys offense had consistently scored over 30 points in five consecutive games leading up to Week 15. However, they appeared surprisingly ineffective for the majority of Sunday's matchup. Take note that Dak Prescott has been performing at an MVP-caliber level. In this game, however, he had a season-low of 134 passing yards, completing just 21 passes. That's his lowest since October 16. The Bills defense exerted significant pressure on Prescott, sacking him three times. They also forced an interception and disrupted numerous other plays. Buffalo just rendered him uncomfortable in the pocket throughout the entire game.

Prescott's lone highlight came during garbage time when he orchestrated a 15-play, 80-yard drive. That resulted in the team's sole touchdown. However, addressing both Prescott's subpar performance and the defensive struggles is imperative for Dallas to compete against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

Coaching

The much-touted Mike McCarthy resurgence took a nosedive on Sunday. Their dismal performance snapped the offensive excellence streak that coincided with McCarthy taking over play-calling duties from Kellen Moore. As we already said, Prescott faced a downturn in form, with disaster striking in this critical game.

Remember that Tony Pollard did have an impressive performance, averaging over four yards per carry. Strangely enough, he received only 11 carries and recorded two catches. McCarthy's reluctance to consistently utilize Pollard, particularly in the red zone, has been a recurring concern for fans all season. Sadly, it proved detrimental to Dallas in this crucial game. While not all blame rests on McCarthy, his redemption story has hit a snag.

Run Defense

The Cowboys' defense struggled to contain James Cook, who ran rampant throughout the game. He amassed 179 yards on 25 carries and added 42 yards on two receptions. Employing a strategy akin to the one used by the Kansas City Chiefs the previous week, Buffalo targeted the interior of the Cowboys' defense with success. They executed three scoring drives of 11 or 12 plays in the first half. Cook played a pivotal role in these extended series, emerging as the primary reason for the Cowboys' defeat.

James (Cook)ed up some delicious plays in Week 15 👨‍🍳 @thegreat__4 pic.twitter.com/B87KL9KxD3 — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2023

Pass Protection

Throughout the game, Dak Prescott faced constant discomfort in the pocket. The Bills' defensive front consistently applied pressure, leading to errant throws and multiple sacks. This marks a concerning trend for the Cowboys' offensive line. Keep in mind that they have now allowed 10 sacks in the last three games. This is particularly problematic, especially with Zack Martin nursing an injury.

Looking Ahead

As the Dallas Cowboys reflect on their eye-opening Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a comprehensive analysis reveals a multifaceted breakdown. Dak Prescott's struggles, coaching missteps by Mike McCarthy, run defense vulnerabilities, and concerning issues with pass protection collectively contributed to a humbling defeat. With their playoff aspirations hanging in the balance, the Cowboys must swiftly address these shortcomings and recalibrate for a pivotal Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins. The echoes of this loss serve as a stark reminder that every facet of the team demands scrutiny and improvement to rekindle their championship aspirations in the remainder of the season.