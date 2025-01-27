The Dallas Cowboys made unquestionably the most surprising move of this head coaching cycle when they promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach. Schottenheimer wasn't viewed as a traditional head coaching candidate coming into this cycle, but he emerged as a late candidate in a Cowboys search that got off to a late start and eventually got the job.

On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke at Schottenheimer's introductory press conference. While there, he defended the decision to make the stunning hire and explained why the move is a big risk, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I get my proverbial a** kicked over needing people in my comfort zone. Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don't think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong, it's unbelievable,” Jones said, per Meirov. “This is as big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience.”

Jones continued to go on about his risk-taking tendencies, according to Meirov.

“I've read that I don't have a pension for risk-taking. If you really knew my score sheet, you would see I've taken more risk in the last five years than the rest of my life put together,” Jones said.

Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys for the last two seasons, so on the surface this does seem like a safe hire. He has continuity with Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense, so they should be able to hit the ground running on that side of the ball. However, some people may argue that there were bigger swings to be made as this team looks to get back into contention.

Can Brian Scottenheimer make this Cowboys offense elite again?

The Cowboys' offense was about league average last season, but a lot of that can be attributed to the injury to Dak Prescott and the need to play Cooper Rush over the back half of the season. However, this wasn't a great unit even when Prescott was healthy, so Brian Schottenheimer has some work to do this offseason.

Now, Schottenheimer will likely be calling the plays instead of Mike McCarthy, but the offense likely won't be that much different. In maintaining some continuity from the offensive staff of years past, the Cowboys will likely be able to continue doing the things that Prescott likes to do.

Even if the scheme is similar, play calling, game planning and play sequencing is still a skill in its own, and Schottenheimer's track record as an offensive coordinator previously isn't a sparkling one. He has called relatively poor offenses for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and in college at Georgia.

Schottenheimer will have to turn that track record around with the Cowboys this season. Dallas will have high expectations, as usual, so there will be a microscope on him all season long.