The Dallas Cowboys made a stunning decision on Friday when they promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach. Schottenheimer will replace Mike McCarthy, who was let go at the end of the season as the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

From an outsider's perspective, Schottenheimer seems like the safe hire for the Cowboys. With him staying in the building, Dallas won't have to change much about its offense or its terminology, and Dak Prescott will be comfortable working in a similar system as years past. However, there were bigger swings to be made from outside the Cowboys' facility for the open position.

It's safe to say that Cowboys fans aren't happy with the safe play. Immediately after the hire was announced, one of the rowdiest fanbases in the NFL absolutely went off in disgust on social media.

“Literally the worst Head Coach hire I have ever seen,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Didn’t even call plays last season and he got a job where he has to create a game plan on both sides of the ball.”

“Good Lord,” another fan added. “Would have been better off keeping Mike McCarthy if this is the best they could do.”

“More disappointed in the process than anything else,” a final fan posted. “Instead of pursuing more vibrant and successful coordinators or proven former HCs, Cowboys FO settles for someone on staff. It’s like Stephen was trying to save money with the hire and Jerry didn’t want to get to know someone new. Not serious about winning… It’s always about something besides that with the Jones crew.”

The Cowboys had been in talks with Kellen Moore, a former Cowboys offensive coordinator who is now the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, and some fans may have wanted to see him back in Arlington. The Cowboys also spoke with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who is going back to be the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

Perhaps some Cowboys fans even wanted Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who was rumored to have interest in the position. Now, however, they will have to wait it out and see of Schottenheimer is the man for the job.