Jerry Jones’ puzzling comment ahead of 2022 season opener vs. Tom Brady

The Dallas Cowboys officially begin the 2022 NFL season on Sunday as they face off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Ahead of the contest, outspoken owner Jerry Jones made some rather puzzling comments on Tuesday that will surely leave Cowboys fans scratching their heads.

Via Clarence Hill:

“Jerry Jones on the Cowboys season: I have to believe 1 plus 1 is 3. You have to have optimism. Have to look for the best outcome.”

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys season: I have to believe 1 plus 1 is 3. You have to have optimism. Have to look for the best outcome. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 6, 2022

What could that possibly mean? Does Jones believe his team doesn’t have what it takes to be amongst the elite in this league? Is he just praying for the best outcome? There are many ways to look at his remarks, but by the sounds of it, Jerry Jones isn’t exactly banking on the Cowboys being a legitimate contender.

To be honest, the Dallas offense looks a bit thin right now, especially out wide. CeeDee Lamb was nursing a foot injury in the preseason but should be ready for the season opener, while Michael Gallup is still out. There’s a limited amount of proven targets for Dak Prescott after losing Amari Cooper, too. Defensively though, there is a lot of promise, headlined by Micah Parsons.

As Jones has pointed out time and time again over the last few months, he expects big things out of Ezekiel Elliott as the RB looks to bounce back this year. His production will be huge for just how good this Dallas offense is.

The Cowboys were a solid group in 2021 but saw their hopeful Super Bowl run end prematurely, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. Jerry Jones might have total belief in this team. He also couldn’t. Either way, Mike McCarthy will be hoping to silence all the noise and lead Dallas to the depths of the playoffs when it’s all said and done. With one of the biggest fanbases in the NFL, Cowboys Nation is waiting for something to celebrate.