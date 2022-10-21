On Tuesday, news broke of a heated exchange between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots oner Robert Kraft during an owners meeting called to discuss the compensation of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported that Jones told Kraft “don’t f— with me” during the meeting just before the owners voted to begin negotiations for a new contract with Goodell.

Jones addressed the exchange and the leaking of it during an interview with DFW sports radio station 105.3 The Fan.

“I’ve just gotten used to the fact that, when [I’m] saying something, it’s highly likely that it could be recorded,” Jones told 105.3’s Kevin Hageland. “I would say that, in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in a way that’s probably not in good taste.”

Since the spat between Jones and Kraft came during a meeting about Goodell’s contract, it has been rumored that the owners were having a disagreement over the commissioner. The Cowboys owner also addressed those rumors on 105.3 The Fan and shared his feelings on the job Goodell has done with the league.

“Let me be real clear, I’m a real supporter of Goodell as the commissioner,” Jones said. “I think he’s … outstanding, and he’s been commissioner with a structure, with a governance that’s very unique. It is not like a normal business structure. It’s more like a family structure. … What you heard was an issue with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner or his successor.”

Jones went on to say that he initially made the nomination for Goodell to have his contract renewed. Once Jones heard the process by which the league would go about doing so, Jones said he disagreed.