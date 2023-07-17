With Tony Pollard signing his franchise tag earlier in the offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans had one question in mind. Will he stick around for more? Despite signing the tag, Pollard has an option to sign a long-term deal before 4PM EST on July 17. However, that of course would require both Pollard and the Dallas brass to agree to a deal. Now, the team has made a decision, with Pollard not signing a new contract with the Cowboys, per Jane Slater.

“Can confirm multiple reports that #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is expected to play on the 10.1M franchise tag signed back in March. Interestingly enough, when I asked how far apart both sides were….a source tells me there wasn’t an extensive discussion about a long term deal.”

A few hours before the deadline to sign a new deal, it was reported that the Cowboys and Tony Pollard were having trouble on agreeing to a new deal. The RB would of course want a longer contract for more stability. With both sides being unable to reach a middle ground, there's always the fear of Pollard potentially holding out for the season.

That doesn't seem likely to happen in Pollard's case, though. For one, Pollard is currently injured. While he can't play yet, having that monthly salary come in while you're recovering is nice. Secondly, Tony Pollard is expected to take over as the Cowboys' top running back. This season would be an “audition” of sorts for Pollard for him to earn a new contract (whether it's with Dallas or another team is a different story, though).

The Cowboys will lean on Pollard more next season after they released former first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard has proved multiple times that he's capable of taking on the role of an RB1. Can he continue to perform at a high level in 2023?