The Dallas Cowboys looked like one of the most legitimate title contenders in the NFL during the 2022 season, even though Dak Prescott missed a few games due to a thumb injury early in the season. Finishing with a 12-5 record, the Cowboys were looking good heading into the postseason, even carrying their strong play into the NFL Wild Card round with a thumping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Cowboys fell short the next round, which now prompts many questions about their future.

In particular, Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021, could be up for another contract to, perhaps, ease the burden on the Cowboys’ current cap space by virtue of renegotiating a lower average annual value for longer term. Whatever the case might be, Prescott reassured fans that he plans to be a Cowboy for the long haul and that he expects something to get done whenever that may be.

“I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said, per NFL.com. “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I’m with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great.”

It appears like the Cowboys are willing to reciprocate Dak Prescott’s feelings. After all, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that Cowboys do not intend to replace their longtime quarterback and that an extension makes sense for the team.

It’s not too difficult to see why; Dak Prescott is only 29 years old, and he is still playing at an extremely high level. While it could be tempting for some to opt for a lower cost option or, perhaps, a younger quarterback to relieve themselves of salary-related burden, one cannot simply underestimate Prescott’s impact on the Cowboys.

Of course, for the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl, they have to pull off some maneuvering this offseason as they find themselves $16 million above the salary cap. Thus, getting Prescott to agree to a more team-friendly deal to help grease the wheels could end up being one of their focal points. It will certainly be an interesting offseason for Dallas.