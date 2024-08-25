The Dallas Cowboys received disappointing injury news on Saturday, announcing that cornerback DaRon Bland will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot, sidelining him for the next six to eigth weeks and presenting a considerable challenge for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. However, don't expect team owner and general manager Jerry Jones to adopt a “doom and gloom” outlook.

During an interview on 105.3 The Fan via The Athletic, Jones expressed confidence in the Dallas secondary and also predicted that Bland would be available for the critical portion of the Cowboys' schedule.

“The good news is he’ll be here for the vital games at the end (of the season),” the optimistic Jones said of Bland on the 105.3 The Fan pregame show Saturday. “He’ll be out about four to five weeks to start the season. … We’re in great shape at corner because of our young guys coming in. That’s one of the strengths of our whole team. Our secondary is outstanding.”

The good news for the Cowboys is that by the time they hit the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 8 for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs will be making his return to action; he missed 15 games last season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Unfortunately, Bland is now the second major injury the Dallas defense has suffered before the regular season. Pass rusher Sam Williams will miss the 2024 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Dallas will also look to Jourdan Lewis to step up his game and could receive contributions from Caelan Carson and Andrew Booth, both recent acquisitions from the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys' DaRon Bland was a 5th round Draft selection in 2022

A native of Modesto, California, Bland attended Central Catholic High School and earned Valley Oak League Defensive Player of the Year honors during his senior year. He would then start his collegiate career at Sacramento State before entering the Transfer Portal and moving to Fresno State.

He has appeared in 34 NFL games, starting 23 of them. During that time, he’s recorded 123 tackles (four for loss), 22 passes defended, and 14 interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns alone in 2023. Thanks to that accomplishment, he now holds the NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season.

He was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November 2023 and also earned a Pro Bowl appearance.