Trey Lance was supposed to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback of the future. Instead, Lance finds himself, just in Year 3 of his career, in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, as the 49ers decided to deal away the quarterback they paid a hefty price for on 2021 draft night. Now in new digs, Lance has an opportunity to restart his career on the right foot as he develops behind franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

The addition of Lance should have an impact that's two-fold for the Cowboys. First, the 23-year old quarterback should help give the Cowboys more depth at quarterback, as he will be competing with Cooper Rush, he of the admirable stint as the team's QB1 amid Prescott's injury troubles last season, for the role of backup. Secondly, as former 49ers QB and current Las Vegas Raiders star man Jimmy Garoppolo shed some light on, the addition of Lance, a high-potential youngster, should also prevent complacency from building within Prescott.

“There's always a younger guy trying to come in, and obviously, the coaches want younger, cheaper players to do something that they think is better than you. But that's what makes this league so great, man. It pushes you,” Garoppolo said, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

Jimmy Garoppolo has made it clear that he's a huge fan of Trey Lance, so he believes that his former teammate has a bright future ahead of him. And the Raiders quarterback himself knows just how big of a deal it was for him to take on the challenge of keeping his position with the new Cowboys quarterback hot on his tail.

“Having to train whoever it was the Niners drafted, that was gonna push me and make me a better player, and I came out better on the other end from it. So I think it's all about perspective,” Garoppolo added. “You've gotta realize where you rank in this whole thing and just what an opportunity this is to be in the NFL, to be an NFL quarterback. It's not easy, but you've gotta love it, man.”

Only time will tell if Trey Lance ends up resuscitating his career in Dallas. But one thing's for sure: the Cowboys' QB training camp battle is only going to be more heated from here.