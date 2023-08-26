The Dallas Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance was a surprising one. Not because the San Francisco 49ers gave up on the quarterback, but because the Cowboys weren't among the most logical landing spots for Trey Lance.

After being informed that he would be the 49ers' No. 3 quarterback behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, Lance told Kyle Shanahan that he preferred to be traded. Honoring this request seemingly would've meant sending Lance to a team that has questions at either the starting or backup quarterback spots. The Cowboys don't fall into either category.

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' unquestioned starting quarterback. A 30-year-old who has a top-10 passer rating of all time, Prescott could be Dallas' starter for the better part of the next decade. Cooper Rush has established himself as a reliable backup quarterback. Rush went 4-1 in Prescott's absence last season. The Cowboys re-signed Rush to a two-year, $5 million contract in the offseason.

The Cowboys' quarterback room appeared to be among the most stable in the NFL. The Lance trade suggests otherwise.

Let's take a look at two takeaways about the Cowboys after the Trey Lance trade with the 49ers.

The Cowboys aren't completely comfortable with Cooper Rush backing up Dak Prescott

It's hard to believe that the Cowboys are absolutely comfortable with Rush replacing Prescott again when they just traded for another quarterback. Dallas didn't give up a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, but the fourth-rounder that the team sent to the 49ers is still a valuable asset.

The Cowboys are 5-1 when Rush starts over the last two years. Dallas' defense gets much of the credit. The Cowboys held the opposition to 17 points or fewer in all five of those victories. Dallas has never scored more than 25 points with Rush under center. Rush only completed 58% of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and a meager 84.0 passer rating in the 2022 season.

Lance is 2-2 in four career starts. His rushing ability brings a different element to the game that Rush doesn't possess. Lance showed flashes of the player that the 49ers hoped they were drafting two years ago. Neither San Francisco nor Dallas truly knows if Lance can become a quality starter. The Cowboys largely know what they have in Rush, who's been with the franchise since 2017.

Trey Lance could replace Dak Prescott as the Cowboys' starting quarterback in a few years

Don't expect Lance to ever start for the Cowboys when he isn't an injury replacement. But the trade suggests that Dallas is at least preparing for the possibility that Prescott could be gone at some point in the not-too-distant future.

The Lance trade is an upside play. He has such little NFL experience that Dallas didn't primarily make the deal because of what Lance can do for them in 2023. What about the 2025 season? With the right tutelage and development, it's possible that Lance can fulfill his promise as a quality starting quarterback in a couple of years.

Prescott's contract includes void years in 2025 and 2026. The veteran is going to become a free agent after the 2024 season if he doesn't sign an extension. There's been plenty of talks about Dallas extending Prescott. A deal has yet to be reached.

You can be sure that Prescott is looking for a monster payday amid the contracts signed by the likes of Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Maybe if Prescott has another interception-happy season, the Cowboys will decide that a younger, much cheaper option at quarterback is the way to go.