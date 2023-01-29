The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to David Moore of DallasNews. The Cowboys made the surprising decision to move on from Moore, who had received significant head coaching interest over the past two offseasons, following their playoff exit against the 49ers. Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play-calling duties for the Cowboys, in what is a major shakeup for the offense.

Breaking: Mike McCarthy to call plays as Cowboys part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore https://t.co/iM1fRODH3G — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 29, 2023

According to the report, Moore’s future as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator had been the focal point of various discussions between Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ front office over the past two days.

“The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status,” per the report from DallasNews.

Moore had previously been deep in discussions to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Reports indicated he was the runner-up candidate behind Frank Reich to take over as the head coach, even being preferred over Steve Wilks, despite his strong showing during his time as interim head coach.

Now, Moore will be one of the hottest coaching candidates in the league, with various coordinator positions still vacant. The Cowboys will roll with McCarthy as their head coach and offensive play-caller in what is a major show of trust from Jerry Jones, who had already heavily praised his HC earlier in the offseason.

Kellen Moore spent four seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, leading the team to a top-six (or better) scoring offense in three of his four seasons.