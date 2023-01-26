The Dallas Cowboys have already fired a slew of assistant coaches. When he was asked about Kellen Moore’s job status, Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy just couldn’t take it anymore.

Following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Cowboys fired six assistant coaches. McCarthy was asked if Moore would join the list of coaches leaving Dallas. McCarthy’s response showed that he had had enough and wasn’t going to speculate on Moore’s future, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“I don’t really want to play this game today. It’s been a long couple of days,” McCarthy said. “Kellen Moore, like all other coaches, is being evaluated. Evaluation ongoing.”

Moore was one of the top candidates for the Carolina Panthers’ head coach vacancy. However, with Frank Reich landing that job, Moore’s future is back in flux. The Cowboys did sign Moore to a three-year extension in 2021.

Kellen Moore has been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator since 2019. Dallas finished first in total offense in 2019 (431.5 yards per game), 14th in 2020 (371.8 YPG), first in 2021 (407 YPG) and 11th in 2022 (354.9).

With Moore getting head coaching interviews, the Cowboys aren’t going to flat release him. He has been a boon for Dallas’ offense more than a hindrance. It’s more likely Moore would leave to accept a head coaching role elsewhere.

But after the Cowboys were eliminated once again from the playoffs, questions have been swirling about Dallas’ future. Whether that future involves Moore is yet to be seen. But for now, McCarthy doesn’t even want to talk about it.