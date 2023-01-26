When the Dallas Cowboys dropped a 19-12 decision to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Playoffs, speculation on head coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the team immediately started.

Since owner Jerry Jones is not known for his patience when his team fails, there was a strong feeling that McCarthy’s future in the position might be in jeopardy. However, McCarthy said that he has been in contact with the owner and that his future seems secure.

The message that McCarthy received is that Jones wants McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as legendary coach Tom Landry coached the iconic franchise. “We’re in an excellent spot,” McCarthy explained.

Landry was the Dallas Cowboys original head coach, and he led the team from 1960 through the 1988 season. When Jones took control of the franchise prior to the 1989 season, he immediately dismissed Landry from his long-held position.

Mike McCarthy, 59, has been coaching the Cowboys since the 2020 season, so having a tenure that compares to Landry’s run with the team is highly unlikely. However, if McCarthy has interpreted Jones’ remarks correctly, he is secure in his position.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, and finished second in the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys. They earned the position as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff structure.

Prior to the loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the Wild Card game. That victory was the Cowboys’ first road playoff victory since 1993, and it was also the team’s first victory over a Tom Brady-led team.