Latest Micah Parsons development will leave Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady jealous

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons recently became the first defensive player to lead monthly NFL jersey sales this season, per Official NFL Shop on Twitter. Parsons beat out offensive stars such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for the top spot in October.

At just 23-years old, Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best defenders in the NFL. Through 8 games in 2022, Parsons has already recorded 8 sacks and 36 total tackles. He’s been a key piece to a Dallas defense that ranks 3rd in points limited per game this season. Additionally, in large part to Parsons, the Cowboys lead the NFL in total sacks with a mark of 33.

The Cowboys have overcome various injuries in 2022. They currently hold a quality 6-2 record so far on the season.

Micah Parsons’ rising jersey sale numbers are more than a product of on-field production. He also features a likable personality which has made fans want to buy his jersey. For example, Parsons lobbied to play running back last week.

“I think I definitely deserve a rep now,” the linebacker said, per Michael Gehlken. “They can’t say that they haven’t seen it in a game, so hopefully I get thrown into a goal-line package or red-zone package.”

Micah Parsons is emerging as a star without question. He’s making a case for becoming the face of the Cowboys franchise…even with stars such as Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott on the roster.

Parsons and the Cowboys will look to continue playing well in 2022 as they strive towards the playoffs.