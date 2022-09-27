Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.

Magic Johnson added to the (mostly unintentionally hilarious) comedy of his Twitter account, goading Stephen A Smith to show the Cowboys some much-deserved love.

Johnson wrote: “OK @stephenasmith you gotta give the Cowboys some love on First Take tomorrow! Lol”

OK @stephenasmith you gotta give the Cowboys some love on First Take tomorrow! Lol — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2022

Dak Prescott’s injury replacement, Cooper Rush, has played particularly well in the QB1’s absence, and he even made history in the process by winning the first three starts of his career. CeeDee Lamb, who made up for his unfortunate drop with an awesome touchdown catch, as well as running back Tony Pollard deserve some praise as well after their solid performances. But no one should hold their breath when it comes to Smith showing love to the Cowboys.

When the Cowboys defeated the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, Stephen A Smith chalked up the victory to a mere fluke, while he foretold doom and gloom for the Cowboys’ season when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. And those are just instances of Smith’s dislike of the Cowboys for this season; he’s had plenty of antipathy towards them through the years, most notably when he made sure to troll the franchise and its fans when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in last season’s playoffs.

Stephen A Smith has had plenty of schticks over the years, but he’s remained consistent in his dislike for the Cowboys. Some think that the origin of his hatred stems from the fact that he had his heart broken by a Cowboys fan back when he was still in high school. And surely anyone who’s been dumped by someone they loved knows the feeling of bitterness Smith harbors. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Smith heeds Magic Johnson’s call and perhaps let bygones be bygones. (Smith won’t.)