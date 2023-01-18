Brett Maher should be able to sleep soundly tonight after Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that he would remain their kicker despite his historic struggles in a Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The news comes after Maher became the first kicker to miss four extra points in a NFL game, an effort that had him lambasted by fans and pundits alike.

“We’re going to forge ahead,” McCarthy said, per Ari Meirov reporting McCarthy’s decision to hang onto the kicker ahead of Dallas’s much-anticipated Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Maher had missed just three extra points all regular season, while connecting on 29-of 32 field goal attempts. The Cowboys will surely be counting on him to regain that form this Sunday night.

The performance ultimately did not factor into the 31-14 route, but it likely gave Cowboys fans a bit of anxiety, and some dreaded playoff deja vu too. The Cowboys have had their share of devastating postseason pitfalls, usually coming under unusual circumstances. In fact the most recent instance came against their upcoming opponent.

Last year, the Cowboys fell short to the 49ers in the Wild Card round after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was unable to get the ball properly set up on the line of scrimmage before time expired. It was yet another chaotic and abrupt end to their season. Brett Maher missing 32-yard kicks could then naturally be seen by some fortune tellers as a bad omen, regardless of a fairly dominant effort in all other aspects of the game.

America’s Team will once again be placed heavily under the microscope as they try to reach their first NFC Championship Game since 1995.

Maher will officially be a part of that mission.