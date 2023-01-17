The Dallas Cowboys’ Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going perfectly, for the most part. Their offense has torched the limping Tampa Bay defense, and their defense is shutting down Tom Brady. However, one player in particular is not having a good game: Brett Maher, their kicker. Maher missed three extra point attempts before halftime, and Deion Sanders did not hesitate to roast the Cowboys kicker after the second miss on ManningCast.

"How do you miss an extra point that's the only job you got?" —@DeionSanders 😭 pic.twitter.com/4BwTP9u8GR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 17, 2023

It’s also worth noting that Brett Maher shanked his first extra point attempt in the second half as well. It’s been a brutal outing for the Cowboys kicker, who has now missed more PATs in this game than he has all season long. It’s an inexplicable occurrence that has a chance to backfire if things go south.

Thankfully, the Cowboys are doing a solid job so far bailing out their suffering kicker. The offense has done a marvelous job in dispatching the Buccaneers’ depleted defense. Dak Prescott is finding every open man on the field, while the two-headed running back duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard ran circles around the defense.

Still, if the last few years has taught us anything, it’s that to never count out Tom Brady in the playoffs. The Cowboys fans would probably want a couple of extra points of buffer to protect their lead. If they, somehow, throw this 24-0 lead away, expect the team to look long and hard at replacement kickers for next year. Hell, they might look for a different one now as we speak!