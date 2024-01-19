Cowboys' star Micah Parsons goes off on Skip Bayless.

After the Dallas Cowboys got eliminated from the playoffs, Skip Bayless shared a video of himself throwing away his gear. Since then, the popular sports talking head has been extremely critical of his favorite team in the NFL. On Friday, Bayless rubbed Micah Parsons the wrong way, and the superstar linebacker went scorched earth on the longtime sports analyst.

On Jan. 14, right after the Cowboys' lost, Skip Bayless dug Micah Parsons about his podcast. Bayless left the impression that all Parsons is good at is podcasting, which is ludicrous considering how he's played through his short career so far.

“Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best.”

Several days later, that message found its way to Parsons, who lit up Bayless for the world to see. The Cowboys superstar didn't hold back one bit. So grab the popcorn because this one's a doozie.

“You just a hating a** mf who mad I ain't want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my n*** wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real s***, fake a** Cowboys fan!!”

Sheesh! Micah Parsons was basically a fire-breathing dragon and just went berserk on Skip Bayless. I mean, the Cowboys' linebacker is probably in Cancun sipping on a fancy coconut drink and just laying into Bayless here. If that's not awesome, then I don't know what is.

Knowing Skip Bayless, he'll probably have a comeback, but as of now, he's remained quiet. It's possible he addresses the situation on his show. It's probably smarter to just move on.