Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sets the record straight on his latest Josh Allen comment that many believe is also an indirect shot at his teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Parsons recently responded to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, who insinuated that the reason the Cincinnati Bengals surpassed their roster is because they didn’t tank–even specifically mentioning Ja’Marr Chase whom the Bengals picked fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cowboys defensive superstar then claimed that out of the four starting QBs remaining in the playoffs, three are on their rookie contracts.

The 23-year-old Parsons basically suggested that it’s the Bills who are at fault for not following the approach of the Bengals. They signed Allen to a lucrative six-year, $258 million extension in 2021, and they will have to deal with its consequences now.

However, Parsons’ comments were seen as a criticism to Prescott and the Cowboys as well. Similar to the Bills, Dallas is also paying their QB big time–$40 million per year to be specific.

Before his words get blown out of proportion, nonetheless, Parsons took to Twitter to deny those talks.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak. Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too! Come on stop reaching!” Parsons said along with several laughing emojis.

To be fair to Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are not comparing themselves to other teams like what the Bills did. He’s simply responding to the rather interesting remarks of Brandon Beane and why it’s off the mark.

Whether the Bills will respond to Parsons’ opinion remains to be seen, though both Buffalo and Dallas have bigger issues to address in the offseason other than minor disagreements.