Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets.

The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”

While he didn’t specify what specific goods he’s talking about, the rest of America can certainly relate to his experience. He doesn’t need to be particular with his statement since costs of most goods have absolutely increased.

Despite the fact that overall inflation has eased, there have been several other factors that pushed the prices of grocery and food items up–including the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as severe weather conditions that affected production. Overall in December, the annual food-price inflation rate was was at 10.4%, per Market Watch.

True enough, it’s a real problem that needs to be addressed. If someone of Parsons’ status feels the increasing food costs, how much more are those who are earning way less than him?

It’s certainly a good thing that someone with a huge influence like Parsons brings attention to such issues that need a quick solution.

As for Parsons and his Cowboys career, the defensive star has another problem to address. After beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, the team is now heading to the divisional round where they will be facing the San Francisco 49ers. The issue is Dallas has fewer days to rest as they play San Francisco on Sunday.