Tom Brady got some massive trolling from all over NFL Twitter after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers bowed down to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

Brady had never lost to the Cowboys and was 7-0 in against America’s team prior to Monday’s showdown, but as the old adage goes, there’s always a first time for everything. The timing couldn’t have come at the worst possible time for Brady and the Buccaneers, though, as the defeat ended their hopes of replicating their 2020 success.

Some also couldn’t help but mock Tom Brady for his decision to retire and unretire in the past offseason, only to suffer another first-round postseason exit. Certainly, that’s not what he expected in his return.

Other fans even brought in Aaron Rodgers into the equation, as the Green Bay Packers QB also seemed to decide against retirement in the offseason only to end up not making the playoffs.

Of course the Tom Brady retirement talks also flooded social media. At 46 next season, many are questioning if the QB still has what it takes to lead a team to victory.

To be fair, Brady and the Buccaneers have struggled all season long. They were underdogs against the Cowboys despite being at home, thanks to their losing record in the 2022 campaign. Still, many believed Tampa Bay could get it together with Brady’s experience at their core.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Now, there are a lot of questions on Brady’s future and what he’ll do next.