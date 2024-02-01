The Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker Micah Parsons got real on his thoughts about Skip Bayless.

The Dallas Cowboys bowed out early in the 2024 playoffs with an embarrassing home loss to the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys hometown heroes Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and others were among those who were criticized as a result of the frustrating outcome in round one.

Recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a stark ‘All In' claim following the disappointing results. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's future was discussed in a such a way that may surprise and disappoint Dallas fans.

On Tuesday, Parsons got his chance to respond to Bayless' comments in what has become a rapidly escalating war of words.

Parsons Responds to FS1 Host Bayless

Bayless spoke out against Parsons, questioning his performance on the field and lack of media availability, on ‘The Skip Bayless Show' podcast earlier this week.

“Moments after — I can barely speak about it — that all-time Cowboy disaster at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, I fired off a barrage of tweets, one of which was, ‘I can’t wait for Micah Parsons’ podcast tomorrow. That’s what he does best,'” Bayless said after the Cowboys' loss at the hands of the Packers.

“I was beside myself. I was distraught. I was discombobulated. My psyche was annihilated, and that was just one of a barrage of tweets aimed at my Dallas Cowboys, who let me down in ways never, ever before imagined.

The well known sports talk host previously responded to a profanity-laced tweet from Parsons.

Parsons' tweet was in response to a sarcastic Bayless dig that had been viewed over six million times.

You just a hating ass mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real shit, fake ass cowboys fan!! https://t.co/gVHOSwoR4Y — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 19, 2024

On Tuesday, Parsons shared his perspective in a video posted by Bleacher Report.

Micah Parsons responds to Skip Bayless' criticism 👀 (via The Edge with @MicahhParsons11) pic.twitter.com/JZo6b93O3u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2024

Fans Respond to Parsons' Bayless Blast

Fans on X were quick to respond to the talented Cowboys linebacker's video.

“Micah in his year three doing podcasts, he ain't ever winning Defensive Player of the Year,” one fan said with three laughing and crying emojis at the end of their response.

“Micah at the end of the day, the Cowboys still got disqualified,” another fan added with an emoji of a face shedding a tear.

“Skip is always gonna Skip,” another fan added.

Still another fan came after Parsons for his hot take on the FS1 host.

“Attacking Skip isn't going to solve your playoff issues,” they said.