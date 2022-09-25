Micah Parsons has been listed as questionable for Week 3 due to a lingering illness. But based on the Dallas Cowboys star’s recent tweet, he’s probably not going to let that stop him from playing against the New York Giants on Monday Night.

Parsons sent out a GIF on Twitter of Michael Jordan during his infamous flu game during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. During that game, MJ scored 38 points despite looking all kinds of exhausted in playing through his sickness.

Now the stakes aren’t as high in Week 3 of the NFL season, but having Micah Parsons out there will go a long way in helping the Cowboys secure a win over the 2-0 Giants. With the team already down their quarterback after Dak Prescott’s injury, losing their most lethal defensive weapon would be crushing for a Dallas side simply trying to tread water as they wait for their health issues to subside.

The Giants may be 2-0, but their wins haven’t exactly been one-sided affairs with a point differential of just four points combined against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. While they do have stud rookie Evan Neal and third-year pro Andrew Thomas playing well thus far, Micah Parsons is the type of threat that would cause anyone fits.