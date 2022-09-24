Cowboys dealing with potential Micah Parsons absence for Week 3 vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys head into Monday night looking for their second win of the season against the New York Giants. However, there is a possibility star defender Micah Parsons is sidelined.

The linebacker is officially listed as questionable due to illness, missing practice on both Thursday and Friday. He was a limited participant on Saturday in walkthroughs. Via Mike Garofolo:

“Cowboys list LB Micah Parsons (illness) and TE Dalton Schultz as questionable for Monday vs Giants. Both players were limited today (participation estimate because it was only a walkthrough) after missing practice the last two days.”

Tight end Dalton Schultz is also questionable. Parsons’ absence would certainly hurt a Cowboys defense that relies heavily on the former Penn State standout. He’s already considered one of the best defenders in the NFL. Parsons is just battling a cold, nothing serious.

The positive part is he’s still got a couple of days to recover and hopefully be ready to roll. The Giants are off to a perfect 2-0 start but their offense hasn’t been all that great, averaging 20 points per game.

Parsons already has four sacks this year for the Cowboys, taking down Joe Burrow twice last week in a 20-17 victory. He’s also collected four tackles for loss.

It will be very tough to keep Parsons off the field come Monday unless he’s truly feeling that ill. Even without practicing much this past week, the LB could definitely still suit up.

We’ll see what happens once MNF rolls around. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET in East Rutherford.