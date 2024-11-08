Dallas Cowboys defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs got crucial injury updates ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Mike McCarthy is firmly on the hot seat as Dallas looks to claw its way back into the playoff hunt. Among the Cowboys' struggles is a team ravaged by injuries, including several All-Pro players.

That includes Parsons and Diggs. The star linebacker is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Parsons, however, is expected to play, according to The Athletic's Machota. Diggs, on the other hand, is just questionable for Sunday's matchup.

The Cowboys' Week 10 matchup is a must-win

The Cowboys have had a challenging year and are in danger of falling out of the playoff race entirely. At 3-5, the season has featured embarrassing losses against teams like the Detroit Lions and injuries to star quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas currently sits 13th in the conference and third in the NFC East.

Despite the rough season, the Cowboys have plenty of opportunities to jump back into the division hunt. Mike McCarthy's team has yet to face the two teams ahead of them in the NFC East: the Super Bowl-contending Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas' struggles are in large part due to two major issues: the franchise's lackluster defense and one-dimensional offense.

Over the offseason, the Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Commanders. Quinn's absence has loomed as Dallas' scoring defense has dropped from fifth in the entire NFL to 31st. The Cowboys have given up a shocking average of 28.1 points per game.

On offense, Dallas is second last in the league in rushing, averaging only 82 yards per game. Dak Prescott has also seen a drop in production after an MVP campaign last year. The Cowboys starting quarterback has thrown for eleven touchdown passes and eight interceptions with a QBR that ranks 25th overall.

This drop in defense is mainly due to Parsons' lengthy absence. The perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate hasn't played since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Giants on September 26th. Diggs, on the other hand, has played in all eight games for the Cowboys. The two-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a calf injury.

Having Parsons back is huge for the Cowboys, as the road to a playoff berth doesn't get any easier. Over the next few weeks, Dallas will face the Eagles, Texans, and Commanders. The team that got the overall number two seed in the NFC will have to show its face if Mike McCarthy is to have any chance of keeping his job.