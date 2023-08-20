The transition from college football to the NFL is tough, especially in the NFL preseason where the football isn’t as sharp as in the regular season. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons knows what it’s like to be a rookie in training camp and even to struggle (a tiny bit) in his first year, which is why he posted an encouraging message on social media for all the Cowboys rookies after the team's 22-14 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

“Idk why we put so many expectations on rookies it’s takes so long to get adapted to the NFL!!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “Tom brady destroyed me opening night!! You just gotta learn and stay positive! Never make the same mistakes twice!”

Parsons didn’t specify which Cowboys rookie or rookies he was talking about, but a few could fit the bill.

Sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn likely wasn’t on Parsons’ mind when he made his post. The diminutive running back was electric again on Saturday, scoring a 14-yard touchdown on his first handoff of the game.

However, Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a knee injury and left the game, while tight end Luke Schoonmaker, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko, offensive lineman Asim Richards, defensive back Eric Scott, and wide receiver Jalen Brooks have all had up and down NFL preseasons and Cowboys training camps, with Schoonmaker and Fehoko struggling with injuries at times, too.

It’s nice of Micah Parsons to tell this current crop of Cowboys rookies that he can relate to their struggles, and he probably did have a tough time against Tom Brady in his first game (although he still had seven tackles and one QB hit).

After that, though, Parsons quickly became one of the best players in the entire league. In his first season, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, came in second in Defensive Player of the Year, and made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.