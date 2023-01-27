Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr.

The Cowboys may also look to bring in a wide receiver or two in the coming months. During the regular season, Dallas was linked with the likes of Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and free agent wideout Odell Beckman Jr., but in the end, T.Y. Hilton wound up being its lone notable addition to the position.

For Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, he believes that the Cowboys are in need of wide receiver reinforcements. As Irvin touched on during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” show, he is hoping to see his former team bolster its wideout depth.

“There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said. “There’s no doubt. This isn’t as bad as when we first asked Dak to go at it with [Allen] Hurns and all those receivers before we brought in Amari Cooper. That thing was looking bad. Cooper came in and solidified it then we came back and drafted CeeDee Lamb, we bolstered it up. We need more help there, we need more help. More guys that can make plays consistently. You drop a level because of consistency of play.

“A No. 1 receiver has to be the most consistent receiver on the football field, we come to you, we want to win 90% of the time. No. 2 receivers, they’ll win a little bit less. No. 3 receivers, we’ll win a little bit less. How dependable, how reliable and how consistent you are will determine if you’re a one, two or three. The answer is yes, we need more help at the one.”

The Cowboys will have plenty of options to haul in a No. 2 wide receiver in the offseason, especially as wideouts such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jakobi Meyers are set to become free agents.

A crucial free agency period awaits Dallas in March.