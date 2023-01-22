The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off for a ticket to the NFC Championship Game. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, former Dallas star Michael Irvin gave some motivational words for the ‘Boys.

Irvin gave the Cowboys a pep talk on NFL Game Day. He talked to the pictures of Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the display board as if they were really in front of him, telling them how to go out there against the 49ers.

.@michaelirvin88's pep talk to the @dallascowboys today will get Cowboys fans ready to run through a brick wall 🔥😂 (via @NFLGameDay) pic.twitter.com/9e8UiiBI4q — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 22, 2023

“When you go into this game, you make sure that you’re the baddest defender on that field. You make sure that [49ers defensive end Nick Bosa] cannot outplay you,” Irvin said to (the picture of) Parsons. “If he hits your quarterback once, you hit his quarterback twice!”

Irvin is no stranger to intense pump-up talks, even long after his playing days ended. The Hall of Famer is always fired up, especially when it comes to his football teams (the Cowboys and the Miami Hurricanes). Dallas will be in for a tough matchup, as the 49ers have a loaded roster and a very good coaching staff. Prescott and company are eager to face them, though.

Should the Cowboys find victory today, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in the NFC Championship Game. With many football fans choosing the 49ers to win, perhaps the Cowboys can look back on one of Irvin’s famous rants and ask what they are prepared to do about no one believing in them.