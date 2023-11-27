With Shaq Leonard still a free agent, Mike McCarthy didn't deny that the Dallas Cowboys have interest in signing him.

With Shaq Leonard surprisingly being released by the Indianapolis Colts, teams around the league are beginning to look into the talented linebacker. Head coach Mike McCarthy has basically confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys will be one of those teams interested in Leonard.

McCarthy did preface by comments by letting Cowboys fans know that nothing is imminent. However, he didn't deny Dallas' interest in Leonard, via Michael Ghelken of the Dallas Morning News.

“I don't have anything to report on Shaq,” McCarthy said. “But yes, definitely, there's interest.”

Leonard spent the first five and a half season of his NFL career with the Colts. The linebacker is now 28-years-old and has dealt with numerous injuries. As Indianapolis tries to build their new-look roster under head coach Shane Steichen, Leonard no longer fit.

However, that doesn't mean the linebacker wouldn't be a valuable piece for a contender. Over 70 games at the NFL level, Leonard has racked up 614 tackles, 31 passes defended, 15 sacks and 12 interceptions. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro as well as a former Rookie of the Year.

After missing so much time with injury, it's fair to wonder if Leonard will ever return to his All-Pro production. However, he made 65 tackles over nine games this season, playing limited snaps.

A team like the Cowboys could certainly use a player like Shaq Leonard – if healthy – in their defense. Especially after losing Leighton Vander Esch. Mike McCarthy has made it clear that Dallas is interested. Now it'll come do to if Leonard reciprocates that interest and if the Cowboys can get a deal done.