The Dallas Cowboys clearly wanted to eliminate a glare Monday. Following glare gate involving a dropped CeeDee Lamb pass.

Captured by Jonah Javad of WFAA, head coach Mike McCarthy's press conference came in a different shade. McCarthy stood at the podium without needing to worry about the sun in his face.

The shade comes in the wake of Lamb losing control of the football due to sunlight beaming at his face. Lamb could've given Dallas its lone touchdown of the afternoon Sunday in what was, otherwise, a 34-6 debacle at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Jerry Jones even ripped the Cowboys' stadium for the stadium lighting issue.

Meanwhile, fans ripped the Cowboys for the shade stunt for McCarthy's presser.

“The jokes write themselves at this point,” one fan responded on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“This is ridiculous. What of waste of resources to put up the shade. All other coaches have to deal with the sun too. We know where the sun is going to be every day,” another fan shared on X.

“If this is the last time you see the inside of this press room, just remember this post was 100% worth it,” one more fan added to Javad's post.

Even McCarthy himself asked “is that for the sun” before answering questions from reporters.

McCarthy clearly was dealing with bright elements on the day after a 28-point drubbing. But he used Monday to clear the air about the plan behind center for the upcoming week.

Mike McCarthy addresses Cowboys' quarterback plans

Dallas and McCarthy had to navigate without starter Dak Prescott, as he deals with a hamstring ailment.

Cooper Rush delivered a historically dismal performance on Sunday. Trey Lance also struggled and threw an interception. But with the AFC South-leading Houston Texans next on deck, is Prescott returning?

Prescott may now be facing season-ending hamstring surgery. With that said, McCarthy is moving forward with Rush as the permanent QB1, per Cowboys ESPN reporter Ed Werder. The longtime Cowboys insider, however, shared what else McCarthy is considering.

“A third QB will be added soon,” were words Werder posted on X. “McCarthy also said he didn’t get Rush into a good rhythm early but the ball has to go down the field more often.”

Rush will earn a chance to redeem himself with C.J. Stroud on the opposite sideline on Monday Night Football. They'll also take on a Texans team that'll likely be fueled by losing their 16-point lead on Sunday night in the 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.