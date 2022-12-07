By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are still mulling over the decision to sign star free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr or not. After his two-day visit earlier this week, Jerry Jones has the medical team doing their due diligence on his health after recovering from an ACL tear.

On Monday, OBJ attended a Dallas Mavericks game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. And as Parsons revealed on Wednesday, Beckham told him he’d be able to play in five weeks.

Via Clarence Hill Jr:

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said Odell Beckham Jr told him during their trip to Mavs game it would be “5 weeks” before he’s ready to play.That mean the first week of playoffs. Is that enough for Jerry Jones and Cowboys?”

That’s the burning question. Does Dallas sign OBJ to just play in the postseason and hopefully help Dak Prescott and Co. make a Super Bowl run? Or will they want him to get familiar with the offense before the playoffs roll around? You’d have to believe the Cowboys are leaning toward the latter.

But, a player like OBJ doesn’t become an FA too often. He is capable of making a serious difference for Dallas and it’s well-known they could use another standout wideout alongside CeeDee Lamb. From Beckham’s standpoint, he’s also reportedly looking for a deal with some stability, AKA anything more than a one-year contract. It remains to be seen if any team is willing to give him that when he’s not available to suit up until the new year.

The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes are definitely heating up.