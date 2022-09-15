Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy reveals sage advice for Dak Prescott after hand injury

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future after he suffered a hand injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Cowboys iron out their plans at quarterback amid the injury blow, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed his strong message for Prescott as he begins the recovery process. McCarthy revealed that his central message to Prescott was that it’s crucial he prioritizes resting in the early part of his recovery, via Michael Gehlken.

“What I advised him to do is self-care, something as simple as getting your rest,” said McCarthy. The head coach revealed Prescott will need anywhere from 7-10 days of rest after the surgery before he’s able to do much of anything. During that timeframe, McCarthy is urging Prescott not to try to get ahead of himself, and instead focus on resting up.

In the meantime, McCarthy will be focused on ensuring Cooper Rush is coached up enough to lead the Cowboys to some wins in Prescott’s absence. The Cowboys don’t appear to be considering a trade for a more experienced quarterback, a sign they’re pledging faith in Rush while Prescott heals up. That makes Prescott’s recovery even more critical.

The initial expectation is that Prescott will miss anywhere from 6-8 weeks with the hand injury, and while the quarterback may be keen to try and rush back, McCarthy is ensuring he doesn’t put himself at risk by doing so. Resting is crucial to Prescott’s recovery, and McCarthy is emphasizing that to the star quarterback ahead of his lengthy absence.