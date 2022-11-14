Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost simply left a bitter taste in his mouth. For one, the Cowboys shot themselves in the foot repeatedly in overtime with penalties.

Via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports:

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy raises his voice when telling us OT penalties were ‘very, very, VERY frustrating’ after he felt they’d had control. Stands by decision to go for it on fourth down in OT.”

The Cowboys had a total of nine penalties in the game that cost them 83 yards. Three of those penalties were called in overtime. This was not the first time that Dallas had headaches because of penalties. The Cowboys entered Week 10 ranked 28th in the NFL in both penalties per play (0.06) and penalties per game (6.9).

The Packers were in a tailspin heading into Week 10 but they are always dangerous regardless of previous outcomes so long as they have Aaron Rodgers, and the Cowboys certainly did not want Green Bay to have any form of advantage, especially with that future Hall of Famer under center for the home team.

McCarthy will definitely have a talk with his team about reducing penalties and being more disciplined on the field as they prepare for a Week 11 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.