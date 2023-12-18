Mike McCarthy has Cowboys fans up in arms.

The Dallas Cowboys were dominated end to end by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but despite the blowout nature of the contest, Mike McCarthy seemingly refused to bench his starters to avoid the potential of losing key players to injuries. Social media surely let McCarthy hear it over his decision to keep Dak Prescott and other starters in the game in the fourth.

“Mike McCarthy is committing coaching malpractice keeping his starters in here. This is reckless,” said Tom Downey of Cowboys Report.

RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys also did not hold back in calling out McCarthy: “Leaving Dak Prescott and Cowboys starters in to take all of this punishment is insanely stupid. Mike McCarthy needs to get it together.”

“Mike McCarthy with his starters still in down 4 scores in the rain deep into the 4th quarters is quite the stat-padding energy at the risk of his players. Gross,” chimed in Kevin Massare of Going Deep Buffalo.

Here's another one from X user @ryansuydam: “Mike McCarthy is insane leaving his starters in right now lol”

“Mike McCarthy being an idiot again. Game is over why have you starters in?” added @BumblebeeBball.

The Cowboys came into the Bills game feeling high, as they are on a five-game win streak and were coming off a sensational 33-13 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. But a determined Bills squad poked holes on Dallas' defense and contained Prescott and company on the other side of the field to coast to a 31-10 victory.

Prescott went just 21/34 for 134 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception while also getting sacked three times for a loss of a total of 28 yards. The Bills, on the other hand, churned out 266 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

McCarthy playing his starters in a virtually lost game was probably just a way for him to send a message to his players, as he looks forward to a Week 16 meeting with the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Dallas dropped to 10-4 but has already secured a playoff berth. The Cowboys are also still in contention for not just the NFC East division title but the No. 1 seed in the NFC as well.