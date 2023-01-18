The Dallas Cowboys are moving on to the next phase of the NFL playoffs after crushing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round, and nothing is going to discourage them from looking for an upset victory this coming weekend against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

Asked about the relatively shorter turnaround of the Cowboys’ schedule than the 49ers from the previous round to the next, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy shrugged it off and said he knows very well why that is the case and that he’s got zero problems with it ( via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News).

“I think it’s going to serve us well. We’ll have less sleep, and we’ll be grumpy.” He added, “TV is king. What are you going to say? …It’s not a concern. We’ve got plenty of time to get ready. We’re not stressed about it at all.”

Brock Purdy and the 49ers demolished the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday to earn their ticket to the NFC Divisional Round, while the Cowboys played Tampa Bay Monday night. Nevertheless, Dallas is oozing with confidence about its chances to take out the 49ers, especially after the performance quarterback Dak Prescott just showed versus the Buccaneers.

In that game, Prescott passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 25 of his 33 throws. The Cowboys’ stop unit, meanwhile, suffocated Tampa Bay’s attack. They are definitely hoping that the excellent play they had on both ends of the field against the Buccaneers will carry over into this coming weekend in Santa Clara.