The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in an NFC Divisional Playoff matchup. Ticket prices are booming for the game, as they are selling for an average price of $1,420 dollars, per David Lombardi. Lombardi adds that the price has increased 73 percent since Dallas defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys and 49ers both enjoyed impressive campaigns. The 49ers finished with a better record during the regular season, but this head-to-head clash projects to be a thriller. The Niners are listed as narrow favorites at home. But Cowboys fans will be ready to pay the hefty price and make the trip to San Francisco to support their team.

The 49ers feature a top-tier defense and no shortage of offensive weapons. But QB Brock Purdy has emerged as one of San Francisco’s top storylines. He’s done a tremendous job of replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will not back down. Prescott had a fantastic game against the Bucs and Dallas will look to utilize their momentum on the road. However, they will need their offense to continue making plays against the Niners’ elite defensive unit.

In the end, the Cowboys and 49ers both feature extremely passionate fan bases. They will not shy away from spending the big bucks to see their squads in the NFL Playoffs.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the 49ers and Cowboys ahead of this upcoming clash.